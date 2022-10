Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug.

Politics Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions Listen · 3:43 3:43 President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor