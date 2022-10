Daniel Prude's family reaches a $12 million settlement with Rochester, N.Y. Daniel Prude's family reached a $12 million settlement with Rochester, N.Y. Prude is a Black man who died after police restrained him with handcuffs and put a "spit hood" over his head.

