Is It Time To Rethink Sex Ed?

Enlarge this image toggle caption FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

America's teenagers are having fewer babies.

According to the CDC The teenage birth rate has dropped dramatically over the last two decades. As of 2020, it's down 75 percent from its peak in 1991.

Advocates say comprehensive sex education and access to contraception are two reasons for that decline.

But, in a post-Roe world, some states are rethinking their sex ed requirements. Parents are getting involved too, voicing their concerns about what sex ed classes now cover.

Curricula vary wildly across the country. In Mississippi, the U.S. state with the highest teen birth rate, sex education is required to be abstinence-focused. Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, the state with the fourth-highest teen birth rate, sex education is not required.

Only three states (California, Washington, and Oregon) require that sex education be comprehensive. In some places, like Indiana, sexual health educators are reporting online threats and harassment over such classes.

What kind of changes do teachers, parents and students want to see?

WFYI's Lee Gaines, Advocates for Youth's Deb Hauser, Amplify Youth Health Collective's Heather Duvall, and Teen Health Mississippi's Josh McCawley join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.