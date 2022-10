Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision.

Business Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations? Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations? Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor