Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.

World Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored Audio will be available later today. The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor