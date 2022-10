Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.

National Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats Audio will be available later today. Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor