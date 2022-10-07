Accessibility links
ICYMI: The Demonstrations In Iran : 1A This week we discussed protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by morality police in the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader broke his silence after more than 2 weeks of massive protests across the country.

Dozens of demonstrators have died. Hundreds more have been arrested over the past two weeks, and the protests show no end in sight.

People participate in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside of the United Nations in New York City.

People participate in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside of the United Nations in New York City.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – citing no evidence – is blaming Israel and the United States for the demonstrations.

Axios' world news editor David Lawler joined us for the conversation.

