ICYMI: The Demonstrations In Iran

This week we discussed protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by morality police in the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader has broken his silence after more than 2 weeks of massive protests across the country.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – citing no evidence – is blaming Israel and the United States for the demonstrations.

Dozens of protestors have died. Hundreds more have been arrested over the past two weeks, and the protests show no end in sight.

Axios' world news editor David Lawler joined us for the conversation.

