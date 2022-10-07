Power Tools

Enlarge this image James Blue for NPR James Blue for NPR

Bad bosses. Obnoxious coworkers. Unfair compensation. There are so many reasons people feel disempowered in the workplace. But how can our feelings about power enable or disrupt the larger dynamics we hate at work? This week, Yowei Shaw seeks answers from a power researcher and a union organizer.

Featured in this episode:

Special thanks to the following musicians: