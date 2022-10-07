Accessibility links
How to wield power to improve the workplace : Invisibilia Bad bosses. Obnoxious coworkers. Unfair compensation. There are so many reasons people feel disempowered in the workplace. But how can our feelings about power enable or disrupt the larger dynamics we hate at work? This week, Yowei Shaw seeks answers from a power researcher and a union organizer.

Invisibilia

Power Tools

season 9, episode 5

Power Tools

Listen · 35:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1127484176/1127583251" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
James Blue for NPR
James Blue for NPR

