Power Tools
James Blue for NPR
Bad bosses. Obnoxious coworkers. Unfair compensation. There are so many reasons people feel disempowered in the workplace. But how can our feelings about power enable or disrupt the larger dynamics we hate at work? This week, Yowei Shaw seeks answers from a power researcher and a union organizer.
Featured in this episode:
- "Who wants to get to the top? Class and lay theories about power" by Peter Belmi, Kristin Laurin
- 7 Rules of Power by Jeffrey Pfeffer
- Bingo Card that Alejo Gonzalez used in EWOC training for "inoculation"
Special thanks to the following musicians: