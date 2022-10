Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records.

Family Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago Listen · 5:16 5:16 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor