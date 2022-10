In Florida, one Sanibel Island resident recalls being rescued after Hurricane Ian NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chelle Walton who was rescued with her husband after Hurricane Ian flooded their home on Sanibel Island, Fla.

National In Florida, one Sanibel Island resident recalls being rescued after Hurricane Ian In Florida, one Sanibel Island resident recalls being rescued after Hurricane Ian Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chelle Walton who was rescued with her husband after Hurricane Ian flooded their home on Sanibel Island, Fla. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor