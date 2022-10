Israelis are grappling with how much exposure to give a far-right politician Israelis are grappling with the question of how much exposure to give a far-right politician who has a chance of becoming an Israeli Cabinet minister after next month's elections.

Middle East Israelis are grappling with how much exposure to give a far-right politician Israelis are grappling with how much exposure to give a far-right politician Audio will be available later today. Israelis are grappling with the question of how much exposure to give a far-right politician who has a chance of becoming an Israeli Cabinet minister after next month's elections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor