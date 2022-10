How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works Billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. He says he would cut back on the company's attempts to fight disinformation.

Technology How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works Audio will be available later today. Billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. He says he would cut back on the company's attempts to fight disinformation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor