Behind the scenes of 'Wait Wait' with Peter Sagal and Emma Choi

Ever wondered how Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! gets made? Well, so do we.

This week, hosts Peter Sagal and Emma Choi sat down with Executive Producer Mike Danforth to answer some audience questions from social media. How did Emma and Peter rise to the top of the Wait Wait food chain? Has anything embarrassing ever happened while taping a Zoom show? And what exactly does hard Mountain Dew taste like? Listen to find out!

