The News Roundup For October 7, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Megan Varner/Getty Images Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker found himself in hot water this week after it was reported the former football star paid for a partner of his to have an abortion. His son, a right-wing influencer named Christian Walker, took to social media to criticize his father for his past behavior in light of the story.

However, Walker's campaign spokesperson says they've received more than $500,000 in contributions since the story broke.

This week, President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico and Florida after Hurricane Ian left both areas devastated. The former Delaware senator made a rare appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the pair surveyed the storm damage.

A new term for the Supreme Court has begun. The court is set to hear new cases at a time in its history when many are questioning its legitimacy in light of its right-wing turn.

A gunman opened fire in a daycare center in Thailand this week. It's the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

The White House is accusing the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of siding with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. But experts say the Biden administration probably won't take any action against Saudi Arabia.

Newly-minted U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is enjoying a frosty start to her time in 10 Downing. She's already had to scrap a planned tax cut for the wealthy following protests. Members of her own party are reportedly worried she might not last long in the office.

Pluribus' Reid Wilson, The Washington Post's Shane Harris, and NBC News' Ali Vitali join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



Politico's Lara Seligman, Foreign Policy's Robbie Gramer, and Bloomberg TV's Annmarie Hornden join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.