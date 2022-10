Uvalde school district suspended its entire police department, and parents are celebrating The entire school district police department in Uvalde, Texas has been suspended. The move came after months of protests by the families of children killed in the school massacre there.

The entire school district police department in Uvalde, Texas has been suspended. The move came after months of protests by the families of children killed in the school massacre there.