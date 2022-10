Midwives in Pakistan are mobilizing to help women and children after the floods Midwives visit pregnant women displaced by Pakistan's floods to check on their health. What they encounter are women pleading for food for their children

Midwives in Pakistan are mobilizing to help women and children after the floods

Midwives visit pregnant women displaced by Pakistan's floods to check on their health. What they encounter are women pleading for food for their children