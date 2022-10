The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare In the pandemic, the federal government allowed anyone on Medicaid to stay on, indefinitely. But that could end soon, raising fears in Missouri that kids in particular risk losing coverage.

Health Care The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare Listen · 4:32 4:32 In the pandemic, the federal government allowed anyone on Medicaid to stay on, indefinitely. But that could end soon, raising fears in Missouri that kids in particular risk losing coverage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor