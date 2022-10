The Federal Reserve is trying to maintain a tough balance in controlling inflation The Federal Reserve is trying to slow down the economy just enough to get rising prices under control, but not so much that a ton of people lose their jobs. It's a tough balance.

Economy The Federal Reserve is trying to maintain a tough balance in controlling inflation The Federal Reserve is trying to maintain a tough balance in controlling inflation Listen · 5:11 5:11 The Federal Reserve is trying to slow down the economy just enough to get rising prices under control, but not so much that a ton of people lose their jobs. It's a tough balance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor