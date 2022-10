Groundbreaking garage rock compilation 'Nuggets' turns 50 50 years ago - Elektra Records asked one of its talent scouts, guitarist Lenny Kaye, to create a double compilation album. That album "Nuggets" laid the groundwork for punk.

Music Groundbreaking garage rock compilation 'Nuggets' turns 50 Groundbreaking garage rock compilation 'Nuggets' turns 50 Listen · 4:16 4:16 50 years ago - Elektra Records asked one of its talent scouts, guitarist Lenny Kaye, to create a double compilation album. That album "Nuggets" laid the groundwork for punk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor