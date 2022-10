The latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict A day after an explosion damaged a key bridge between Russia and Crimea, Russia has stepped up attacks on the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear plant is located.

A day after an explosion damaged a key bridge between Russia and Crimea, Russia has stepped up attacks on the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear plant is located.