After years of violence and neglect in Alabama's prisons, thousands of inmates strike NPR's Michel Marin talks with The Marshall Project reporter Keri Blakinger, who is in touch with some of the participants.

National After years of violence and neglect in Alabama's prisons, thousands of inmates strike After years of violence and neglect in Alabama's prisons, thousands of inmates strike Listen · 7:25 7:25 NPR's Michel Marin talks with The Marshall Project reporter Keri Blakinger, who is in touch with some of the participants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor