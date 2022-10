The fashion world embraced Ye. After his 'White Lives Matter' shirts, that may change NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, about the rapper's actions at Paris Fashion Week.

Culture The fashion world embraced Ye. After his 'White Lives Matter' shirts, that may change Listen · 7:14 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, about the rapper's actions at Paris Fashion Week.