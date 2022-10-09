Accessibility links
Emily Sisson sets a record for an American woman at the Chicago Marathon Benson Kipruto of Kenya was first in the men's division while Ruth Chepngetich, also of Kenya, led the women's division. Emily Sisson finished second.

Emily Sisson sets a record for an American woman at the Chicago Marathon

The Associated Press

Emily Sisson, from the United States, runs to a second place finish in the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

CHICAGO — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, reacts as he wins the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Matt Marton/AP

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.