Examining the importance of the only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and NPR's Jason Beaubien about the implications of the explosion on the bridge.

Europe Examining the importance of the only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia Examining the importance of the only bridge connecting Crimea to Russia Listen · 6:46 6:46 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and NPR's Jason Beaubien about the implications of the explosion on the bridge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor