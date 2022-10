Girls are now allowed to sing in a 1,000-year-old German boys choir For the first time since its founding over 1,000 years ago, the Regensburg Cathedral choir and school has begun admitting girls. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 12, 2022.)

Europe Girls are now allowed to sing in a 1,000-year-old German boys choir