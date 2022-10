With midterms weeks away, candidates and their backers are spending more ad dollars You can learn a lot about how candidates and their backers think they can win an election by looking at how they spend ad money. Two themes are emerging: crime and abortion.

With midterms weeks away, candidates and their backers are spending more ad dollars You can learn a lot about how candidates and their backers think they can win an election by looking at how they spend ad money. Two themes are emerging: crime and abortion.