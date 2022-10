Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests Places in Iran are seeing almost de facto martial law as the government tries to shut down protests that are stretching into their fourth week. Dozens of demonstrators are said to have been killed.

Middle East Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests Listen · 3:43 3:43 Places in Iran are seeing almost de facto martial law as the government tries to shut down protests that are stretching into their fourth week. Dozens of demonstrators are said to have been killed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor