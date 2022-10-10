Ashley Garner thought her wedding ring was gone for good

She lost it outside her Florida home days before Hurricane Ian hit. After it passed, the family ventured out to clean up. Her husband spotted something glinting beneath some brush — it was the ring.

Ashley Garner thought her wedding ring was gone for good. She lost it outside her home in Fort Myers just days before Hurricane Ian hit. And while her family was spared the flooding that devastated much of southwest Florida, the hurricane-force winds did damage. After the storm passed, the family ventured out to clean up, and Garner's husband spotted something glinting beneath a pile of brush - his wife's missing wedding ring.

