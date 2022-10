A new book for pre-teens explores Bigfoot through a scientific lens NPR's A Martinez talks to Laura Krantz about her children's book: The Search for Sasquatch.

Author Interviews A new book for pre-teens explores Bigfoot through a scientific lens A new book for pre-teens explores Bigfoot through a scientific lens Listen · 7:17 7:17 NPR's A Martinez talks to Laura Krantz about her children's book: The Search for Sasquatch. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor