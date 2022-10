With just 4 weeks to go until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing Two of the closest U.S. Senate races in the midterms in November are in Arizona and Nevada. The Senate is 50-50, and Republicans aim to gain an advantage.

Politics With just 4 weeks to go until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing With just 4 weeks to go until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing Audio will be available later today. Two of the closest U.S. Senate races in the midterms in November are in Arizona and Nevada. The Senate is 50-50, and Republicans aim to gain an advantage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor