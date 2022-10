Families of children killed in a massacre in Thailand last week are in mourning After a mass shooting at a daycare center in Thailand, NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Thai journalist Haitharat Phaholtap about the mystery surrounding the shooter's motives.

