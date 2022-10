A surprising treatment is helping people with gastrointestinal or stomach issues In the health industry, there is growing focus on providing effective therapies using on-demand care. That includes a hypnosis app to help manage the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Health A surprising treatment is helping people with gastrointestinal or stomach issues A surprising treatment is helping people with gastrointestinal or stomach issues Listen · 6:12 6:12 In the health industry, there is growing focus on providing effective therapies using on-demand care. That includes a hypnosis app to help manage the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor