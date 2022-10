Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv The attacks came days after an explosion partially damaged a bridge strategic to Moscow that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia. Russian President Putin called it an act of terrorism.

