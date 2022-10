Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Golnaz Esfandiari, senior correspondent for Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, about growing protests in Iran and the regime's struggle to control them.

Middle East Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Golnaz Esfandiari, senior correspondent for Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, about growing protests in Iran and the regime's struggle to control them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor