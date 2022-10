Harvey Weinstein faces up to 135 years to life if convicted in LA trial NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with L.A. Times reporter James Queally about Harvey Weinstein's trial. He is facing 11 counts of sexual assault in L.A., following his 23-year prison sentence in N.Y.

National Harvey Weinstein faces up to 135 years to life if convicted in LA trial Harvey Weinstein faces up to 135 years to life if convicted in LA trial NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with L.A. Times reporter James Queally about Harvey Weinstein's trial. He is facing 11 counts of sexual assault in L.A., following his 23-year prison sentence in N.Y.