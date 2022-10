This years Nobel Prize in economics was awarded for work on preventing bank runs Former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics, along with economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their work on bank runs and how to prevent them.

