Morning news brief Russia carries out rounds of airstrikes across Ukraine. North Korea confirms a simulated use of nukes to destroy its enemies. After racist comments, LA City Council president resigns leadership post.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:18 11:18 Russia carries out rounds of airstrikes across Ukraine. North Korea confirms a simulated use of nukes to destroy its enemies. After racist comments, LA City Council president resigns leadership post. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor