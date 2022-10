Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin Gienger won a pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. To get there he drove 35 hours from Anoka, Minn. His pumpkin set a new U.S. record.

Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin Listen · 0:28 0:28 Gienger won a pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. To get there he drove 35 hours from Anoka, Minn. His pumpkin set a new U.S. record. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor