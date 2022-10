Outcry over injuries to Miami Dolphin's quarterback leads to new concussion protocols NPR's A Martinez talks to Dave Zirin, sports editor at The Nation and producer of the documentary Behind the Shield: The Power and Politics of the NFL, about the league's new concussion protocols.

Sports Outcry over injuries to Miami Dolphin's quarterback leads to new concussion protocols Outcry over injuries to Miami Dolphin's quarterback leads to new concussion protocols Listen · 3:41 3:41 NPR's A Martinez talks to Dave Zirin, sports editor at The Nation and producer of the documentary Behind the Shield: The Power and Politics of the NFL, about the league's new concussion protocols.