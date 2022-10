Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have been falling since a peak in early August New daily monkeypox cases have been falling, and the CDC says cases are probably going to plateau or decline over the next few weeks.

Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have been falling since a peak in early August

New daily monkeypox cases have been falling, and the CDC says cases are probably going to plateau or decline over the next few weeks.