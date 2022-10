San Antonio officer is fired after shooting teenager in a McDonald's parking lot Authorities are investigating after a rookie police officer shot a 17-year-old who was eating in his car in the parking lot of a San Antonio, Texas, McDonald's just over a week ago.

National San Antonio officer is fired after shooting teenager in a McDonald's parking lot San Antonio officer is fired after shooting teenager in a McDonald's parking lot Audio will be available later today. Authorities are investigating after a rookie police officer shot a 17-year-old who was eating in his car in the parking lot of a San Antonio, Texas, McDonald's just over a week ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor