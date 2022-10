Eight years ago, Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo in the Utah desert Adams was asleep in a tent when he heard wild mustangs and saw Mongo had joined the herd. Last week officers with the Bureau of Land Management found the 18-years-old stallion and brought him home.

