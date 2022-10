Heavy rains in Dallas-Fort Worth area have led to an inchworm outbreak Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on Oct. 1, 2022.)

