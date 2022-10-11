1A Remaking America: Abortion On The Ballot

Kansas voters surprised the country when they overwhelmingly voted against a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion in the state.



Now, several more states—including Kentucky, California, Montana, Michigan, and Vermont—are voting on the issue next month.



According to a poll from NPR and PBS last month, abortion is the second most important issue for voters after inflation. It's the most important issue for Democrats.

How has the overturning of Roe v. Wade altered the political landscape in the run-up to the midterms?

We begin the conversation in Kentucky where voters are set to vote on a constitutional amendment like the one that failed in Kansas in a month.

NPR's Sarah McCammon, Louisville Public Media's Divya Karthikeyan, and Temple University's Rachel Rebouche join us for the conversation.



This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.