Undocumented immigrant workers are helping clean up Florida after Hurricane Ian Immigrant workers, many undocumented, are helping to clean up parts of Southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. But Gov. Ron DeSantis is openly hostile about undocumented people in his state.

National Undocumented immigrant workers are helping clean up Florida after Hurricane Ian Undocumented immigrant workers are helping clean up Florida after Hurricane Ian Listen · 5:17 5:17 Immigrant workers, many undocumented, are helping to clean up parts of Southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. But Gov. Ron DeSantis is openly hostile about undocumented people in his state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor