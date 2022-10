A man from Minnesota drove 2,000 miles towing the largest pumpkin in North America Travis Gienger spent six months growing the largest pumpkin in North American history, then he drove it from Minnesota to California over the weekend.

Strange News A man from Minnesota drove 2,000 miles towing the largest pumpkin in North America A man from Minnesota drove 2,000 miles towing the largest pumpkin in North America Listen · 1:34 1:34 Travis Gienger spent six months growing the largest pumpkin in North American history, then he drove it from Minnesota to California over the weekend. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor