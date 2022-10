Roger Bennet on his book 'Gods of Soccer' and how he chose the 100 greatest players NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Roger Bennett, co-author of Gods of Soccer: The Pantheon of the 100 Greatest Soccer Players.

Author Interviews Roger Bennet on his book 'Gods of Soccer' and how he chose the 100 greatest players Roger Bennet on his book 'Gods of Soccer' and how he chose the 100 greatest players Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Roger Bennett, co-author of Gods of Soccer: The Pantheon of the 100 Greatest Soccer Players. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor