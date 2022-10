Israel and Lebanon settle a dispute over gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea With the U.S. mediating, Israel and Lebanon have settled a dispute over gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea. This could help defuse a flashpoint and help raise cash for Lebanon.

