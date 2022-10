NFL and its players union announce a change to the league's concussion policy Over the weekend, the NFL and its players union announced a change to the league's concussion policy after a high-profile incident involving a star Miami Dolphins quarterback.

NFL and its players union announce a change to the league's concussion policy Over the weekend, the NFL and its players union announced a change to the league's concussion policy after a high-profile incident involving a star Miami Dolphins quarterback.