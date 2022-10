Research finds hand counting ballots to be less accurate and more expensive Conspiracy theorists want to get rid of voting machines, but research has found hand counting to be less accurate and more expensive.

Elections Research finds hand counting ballots to be less accurate and more expensive Conspiracy theorists want to get rid of voting machines, but research has found hand counting to be less accurate and more expensive.